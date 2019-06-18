Army Chief’s directives: Obese Sadiqabad man airlifted to Lahore for treatment

SADIQABAD: Following special directives from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an obese Sadiqabad-based man, weighing 320 kilograms, was shifted to Lahore via Pakistan Army helicopter for his medical treatment on Tuesday.

Noorul Hassan, 55, is a taxi driver and resident of Sadiqabad city of Punjab who had appealed the Army Chief on social media to provide him medical assistance for getting rid of his obesity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hassan was airlifted via Army helicopter as he could not travel in an ambulance through road due to his weight.

The 55-year-old man was taken out of his small house after breaking the main door and wall by the rescue officials. He was later transported to a football ground in Sadiqabad onto a mini truck where a helipad was fashioned for helicopter’s landing.

The ailing man will undergo surgery at a private hospital in Lahore in order to reduce his weight.

The Army Chief took notice of Hassan’s appeal and directed to provide assistance to the ailing man.

According to ARY News representative, Hassan is likely to undergo a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore on next Friday or Monday, however, the date is yet to be finalised until doctors review health condition of the patient.

