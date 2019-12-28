Normal life remains under duress in Indian Occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley are increased manifold as they continue to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, on Saturday.

The people of the Valley are cut off from their immediate surroundings and the entire world due to ban on the internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services.

The harshest cold weather has also added to the miseries of the besieged people as they couldn’t stock essential commodities for the winter season.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi today said that the flames the Narendra Modi government triggered in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir are engulfing the entire neighbouring country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of Pakistan’s former foreign secretaries in Islamabad, he said the occupied region has been reeling from an unprecedented curfew and communication blackout for the past 144 days.

“The Modi government’s Hinduveta mindset has divided India as those supporting a secular India are protesting against the country’s new citizenship law,” he said, adding, “The fire the Modi government lit in Kashmir is spreading across India.”

