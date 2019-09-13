Normal life remains paralyzed in Kashmir on 40th successive day

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed on 40th consecutive day, on Friday, due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to curfew and other restrictions. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

The occupation authorities continue to place almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 11,000 Kashmiris including resistance leaders, political activists and youth have been arrested.

