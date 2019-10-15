Normal life remains paralyzed on 72nd day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain paralyzed on the 72nd straight day, on Tuesday, across the territory.

Restrictions continue to remain imposed, shops closed except for few hours in the morning and evening, and schools and offices are empty and public transport is off the roads, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces and ban on pre-paid phones and internet services are causing great inconveniences to the people throughout the territory and what is adding to their agony is that the occupied administration has not given any indication of the internet being restored anytime soon.

Lack of communication has also inflicted untold miseries on the people. Not only have social interactions been severely affected but the economy has also suffered. Patients are the worst victims of the military clampdown. It has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world.

Comments

comments