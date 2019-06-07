Four Army officials martyred in landmine blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Four military officers and a soldier were martyred in a powerful landmine explosion took place in North Waziristan on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident occurred in Kharqamar where terrorists have targeted a patrolling vehicle by a landmine explosion that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four security officials.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

According to ISPR, the attack was carried out in the area where security forces are carrying out actions against terrorists. The military’s media wing added that at least 10 security officials were martyred and 35 injured in different incidents during the last month.

The latest attack signalled a rise in violent attacks by terrorists in the sensitive area of Kharqamar where a Pakistan Army check post had been attacked on May 27, martyring a soldier by a group of activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists, who attacked Makki Garh Post in Shawal, North Waziristan, said ISPR.

