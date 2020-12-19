Horrific accident near Northern Bypass kills one, injures eight

KARACHI: An appalling accident on Saturday near Northern Bypass on Karachi’s M-10 Motorway has claimed at least one life while injuring eight people as a private vehicle and a dumper truck collide, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources who went to the scene soon after the unfortunate development transpired, the eight injured and the body of one deceased are being shifted to Civil Hospital.

It has yet to be ascertained whether the injured having survived the calamity are safe or in critical condition and fighting for it.

Separately, at least five people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident in Khyber district of Peshawar, it was earlier reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, a passenger coach met an accident near Bara Akakhel, Khyber, resulting in the death of five passengers including four women, and wounds to eight others.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to the hospital after first-aid.

