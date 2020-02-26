Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Norway detects its first case of coronavirus

Norway first case coronavirus

OSLO: Norway’s Public Health Agency (FHI) said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the country’s first confirmed case.

The person had returned from China late last week, but did not appear ill and was unlikely to infect others, the agency said.

“This person is not showing symptoms but … was tested after returning from the region of China where the outbreak began,” FHI director Line Vold told a news conference.

The number of new infections inside China – the source of the outbreak – was for the first time overtaken by those elsewhere on Wednesday as the virus spread to a growing number of countries.

The disease has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

US commission demands India act to protect Muslim minority

Health

England, Pakistan join hands to ensure clean, affordable drinking water for South…

Pakistan

‘No need to panic about coronavirus, things under control’: Zafar Mirza  

Health

Travel details of Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient come to light


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close