NEW DELHI: Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg believes that “military solutions” cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute between the nuclear armed neighbours – Pakistan and India.

“Personally, I don’t believe that military solutions solve problem. I believe in peaceful solutions. Participation of women and youth. You can have victory through military activity but you will always have underlying activity,” she was quoted as saying by Indian media during her speech at the inauguration of the new green Norwegian embassy in New Delhi.

The PM said her country was willing to mediate between both the countries to solve the Kashmir issue if only they were in its favour.

“Both Pakistan and India are big enough countries to try to decrease tensions without any help from outside,” she said.

“Nobody from outside can create peace or make changes. It has to come from inside. If there is a movement between India and Pakistan for greater talks, we and other countries can say that we can help mediating if there is a possibility,” the Norwegian PM was quoted as saying.

She said: “Pakistan and India will have to find the time about when they want to start the talks.”

Earlier, on Jan 5, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected reports in Indian media that Pakistan was planning a surgical strike against Indian posts along the restive Line of Control (LoC). He termed the reports “absurd and baseless”.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country having no aggressive designs against anyone, but the irresponsible statements by the Indian leadership can put the regional peace at stake,” Qureshi warned while speaking in Islamabad.

He urged the international community to take note of the Indian leadership’s statements and negative propaganda.

