Not bringing back Pakistanis stuck in China right decision: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari said on Monday the government’s move to not repatriate Pakistanis stranded in China, where the outbreak of the coronavirus occurred, was a correct decision.

Talking to overseas Pakistanis via video link, he said the World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded Pakistan’s anti-corona steps.

He added the prime minister has issued directives for resolving the issues facing the affected people.

The SAPM maintained the government has been monitoring the situation faced by Pakistanis stuck in China on a daily basis. He said they provided necessary food items to 1,300 trapped Pakistani students in Wuhan Thursday last.

Expressing concern over the difficulties faced by Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, he said they would bring them back within three to five days.

He asked Pakistani expats living in other countries hit by the virus to cooperate with local health officials.

