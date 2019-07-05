Not every missing person ‘attributable to state’: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa said on Friday the government and security forces are making efforts to facilitate the families of missing persons and address the issue.

While speaking to Defence of Human Rights group chairperson Amina Masood Janjua who called on him today, he said: “Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However, we must realize that not every person missing is attributable to state. Those with the state are under legal process.”

“Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and maybe in other conflict zones elsewhere. More so there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan.”

“Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons,” said DG ISPR.

He apprised Ms. Janjua about the efforts the government and security forces are making to facilitate the families of missing persons and address the issue for which he said a judicial commission is working day and night.

He further informed that a special assistant cell has been set up at the General Headquarters to provide assistance in addressing the issue.

Ms. Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and security forces and for their empathy and support. She also reiterated the pledge that the affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan.

