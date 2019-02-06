Not mending relations between Nawaz, Zardari anymore: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: After persistently trying to bridge gaps between two top political leaders – Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has eventually decided to stop playing a ‘mediator’.

The JUI-F chairman announced on Wednesday that he would no longer attempt to mend relations between the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“I am no longer trying to end differences between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif anymore,” Rehman asserted during an informal conversation with journalists. “I did try to end their differences, but their complaints with each other remain,” he continued.

“Instead, I am now wishing for the differences between them to end,” Rehman said, adding: “In the current circumstances it is vital for the opposition to be united.”

The former member of National Assembly explained, “Differences [of opinion] are common in politics. However, these differences should be resolved in order for the opposition to present a united front.”

The head of politico-religious party is known for playing an arbitration role in the national political arena of Pakistan.

Lately, on Jan 12, Maulana Fazl reiterated his vow to bring the country’s two major opposition parties, PPP and PML-N, within five month.

