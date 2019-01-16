We are not looking to topple the government, reiterates Mengal

KARACHI: Chief of his own fraction of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal has said his party has only supported, but not a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We are not going to topple the government, we want to work with them for solution of Balochistan’s problems,” Mengal said while expressing his views to the journalists after party meeting in Karachi.

A team has been constituted for talks with the federal government, he continued, and added we were striving for the provincial autonomy.

“The provinces were not having authorities due to 18th constitutional amendment,” he maintained.

Responding to a query, the BNP leader said that the party will stand with the opposition parties if they continue to play a positive role.

Yesterday, while talking to journalists, after attending opposition parties meeting in the Parliament house, Akhtar Mengal had said, “We have not gathered here to topple the government”.

The leaders of the opposition parties had invited to sit with them for the solution of the masses issue, he maintained.

“The government has done nothing practically to address our genuine problems,” he continued.

