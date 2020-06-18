People not wearing mask to be jailed, warns Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over the violation of the standard operation procedures and growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said that the government would start jailing people for failing to wear face masks in public, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Usman Dar said that the government is all set to launch a country-wide crackdown on violators of COVID-19 SOPs after 48 hours.

He maintained that the government will show no leniency for the violators, adding that that those people who will not wear masks will be fined and jailed.

Earlier on May 31, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza had said wearing masks was then mandatory at crowded public places and in public transport.

Taking to Twitter, he had said: “Face masks are now mandatory to be worn by everybody while in crowded public places, mosques, bazaars, shopping malls, public transport ie road, rail and flights.”

“We have reviewed our guidelines for wearing masks and have added a mandatory section.”

