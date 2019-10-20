Take notice of Indian ceasefire violations, AJK PM urges UN

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday appealed the UN Secretary-General to take serious notice of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

In a statement he said more than 6,00,000 population resides close to the Ceasefire Line (CFL), adding Indian troops are using cluster ammunition from across the dividing line, which is a crime under Cluster Ammunition Convention and international laws.

He strongly condemned Indian firing in different sectors of Azad Kashmir, which martyred six civilians and a Pakistani soldier and injured eight others. Five of the martyrs belonged to Muzaffarabad and one to Neelum district.

Farooq Haider further said Indian acts of cowardice are increasing along CFL with each passing day and the increasing tension between the two countries poses a serious threat to peace of the region. He said India is creating a war-like situation on CFL to divert the world’s attention from its massive human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Farooq Haider said Indian troops are using light, heavy weapons and sniper guns to target civilians.

He appealed the international community to hold India accountable for sheer violation of international laws and agreements. He paid tribute to the valiant armed forces and people who are rendering matchless sacrifices for protesting motherland from Indian aggression and expressed sympathy with bereaved families.

