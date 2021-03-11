Notice issued to couple for using lion cub at wedding

A couple who posed with a lion cub at their wedding has been going viral on social media lately, and according to latest reports, the Wildlife Department of Punjab has taken notice of the issue.

The wedding in question reportedly took place in Punjab, where the bride and groom acquired the lion cub as a prop. It was then drugged and paraded at the wedding itself.

According to the Wildlife Department, wild animals can be used at weddings as an attraction but not for financial gains or as a business opportunity. However, after pictures of the couple went viral, Wildlife Punjab announced that they will be proceeding against those using wildlife for show at weddings, etc.

Furthermore, they are currently on the search for the couple itself.

Talking at ARY News’ Bakhabar Sawera, animal rights activist Shumaila Iqbal expressed grave concern at the matter, saying, “We don’t think about animals in the same way we do for humans, and that’s why we can’t understand their pain and don’t seem to care.”

“Animals in weddings are just a show of money, and even though there are laws against it, the punishments aren’t strong enough to deter people. The law is lax,” explained Iqbal.

Iqbal also urged the Wildlife Department to pass, and enforce more stringent laws against animal abuse to ensure that it is curbed.

