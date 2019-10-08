Notice issued to PU VC over ‘affiliation fee hike’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Punjab University’s vice chancellor to submit comments on a petition against the varsity’s decision to push up affiliation fees.

A bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Baqir Ali Najafi, heard the petition.

The petitioner stated before the court that the Punjab University has asked private colleges to deposit 10 per cent of the annual fees of students studying at their institutes despite the fact that they already pay fees under the head of affiliation.

It was stated that the varsity’s syndicate meeting took a decision with regard to affiliation fee hike in violation of relevant laws.

The syndicate members lacked the power to take such a decision as per the varsity’s constitution, the petitioner contended and pleaded with the bench to declare the decision unlawful and of no legal effect.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench issued a notice to the VC and directed him to file his comments before the next hearing scheduled for Oct 14.

