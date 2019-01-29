Notices issued on plea for cancellation of Nisar’s membership

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan, speakers of the National and provincial assemblies on a petition seeking cancellation of membership of disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and other members for not taking oath after three months of their election.

A high court bench directed all the respondents to submit their comments by the next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that it was violation of the law if an elected member didn’t take oath despite their election. “Chaudhry Nisar is not taking oath after being elected as MPA in the Punjab Assembly,” he added.

The plea also demanded amendment into the law to make oath-taking as mandatory after election.

“A time period should also be specified for oath-taking and those who don’t abide by should be declared ineligible”, the petitioner argued.

A resolution was also passed by the Punjab Assembly on Jan 16 in this regard.

The House recommended the federal government to amend the Constitution and election laws to declare a seat vacant in case a member-elect on the seat does not take oath within three months of the election. The resolution was tabled by PTI legislator Momina Waheed. The PTI lawmaker was referring to MPA-elect Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who won the seat of Punjab Assembly but yet to take oath even passage of over three months.

Nisar had contested the July 25 general elections on four seats of national and provincial assemblies as an independent candidate but won only one seat PP-10, Rawalpindi-V by securing 53,145. He, however, didn’t take oath as member Punjab Assembly.

