Notices served to three police check-posts for occupying govt land in Karachi

KARACHI: After razing a number of illegal constructions in the city, the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to vacate land illegally occupied by the traffic police check-posts in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, notices have been served on the direction of Mayor Waseem Akhtar to traffic police checkpoints of Ferer Hall, Zainab Market and the PIDC check-post.

“The check-posts constructed by occupying the government land are illegal,” the notice read.

The Stations Officer (SOs) of the said traffic police checkpoints have been asked to vacate the land voluntarily within three days, else the construction will be razed by the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said any type of construction, by occupying government lands in Karachi, is prohibited according to the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has unearth as many as 930 residential plots that were being used for commercial purposes in Karachi.

A 22-page report has been compiled by the SBCA in the light of the Supreme Court’s order to restore Karachi in its original shape.

An anti-encroachment drive to clear the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been launched on the orders of the Apex Court, in Maripur amid loud protests.

