Notification of pillion riding ban amended for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The notification released for the imposition of ban on pillion riding in Islamabad has been amended by the higher authorities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad released an amended notification for the ban on pillion riding in different parts of the federal capital during Muharram.

According to the notification, pillion riding will be banned in selected areas including Sector G-9 on 8th Muharram, Sector G-6 on 9th Muharram, Sector F-11 on 10th Muharram, Nurpur Shahan on 11th Muharram.

The ban will not be taken into effect for other areas of the federal capital, it stated.

Earlier on August 24, the Sindh government had also banned pillion-ridding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, a ban has also been placed on public display of weapons and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement.

