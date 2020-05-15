Now you can schedule Whatsapp messages on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world with over two billion users however, one feature that it misses is that of scheduling messages.

There are no reports of the company working on introducing such a feature anytime soon. However, there are a few workarounds that you can implement to have your WhatsApp messages scheduled. The tricks are for both Android and iOS users.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android

* Download the SKEDit app from the Google Play Store.

* After the app is downloaded, you need to open it and set up an account.

* After signing select WhatsApp from the list and tap on WhatsApp once again.

* Now you will be required to provide it with permissions to access your phone service.

* Return to the app.

* Add recipient, then enter your message and lastly enter the schedule date and time.

* The last toggle will be the ‘Ask me before sending’ toggle. You can switch it on to make the app notify you before sending the scheduled message. Or it can be left turned off to send automatically.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on iOS

* Download the Shortcuts app from the Apple App Store.

* Inside of the app, select the Automation option located on the bottom.

* Add a Personal Automation, by tapping the ‘+’ symbol on the top right corner and selecting the ‘Create Personal Automation’ option.

* Select the time and day of when you want to run your automation. Then tap on next.

* Select ‘Add Action’ and select the ‘Text’ option.

* Enter your message and then tap on the ‘+’ icon below.

* Select WhatsApp. And in the actions list select ‘Send Message via WhatsApp’ option.

* Select a recipient and press next.

* Check the details and select done.

