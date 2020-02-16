DNA report confirms ‘rape; of slain minor girl in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police department has received the DNA report of the slain eight-year-old girl, Hooz Noor, that confirmed the minor girl had been subjected to rape before being murdered, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police officials said the report confirmed the culprits had raped the girl.

They added two accused persons have confessed their crime after being arrested by the police.

Earlier on January 20, a seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madrassah in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, had found dead in Pir Such area by police officials which claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

A police team had recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem. Moreover, two men have been arrested who were spotted by her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.

On January 22, KP) government had constituted a special prosecution team to proceed legal action into Nowshera rape and murder case. The newly-constituted prosecution team had been tasked to assist police and lawyers of the victim girl.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss the horrible incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Nowshera.

CM Mahmood Khan has also contacted Speaker KP Assembly and requested to immediately activate Special Committee for Child Protection. CM Khan said the committee will forward its recommendations for the imposition of strict punishments within a month through draft legislation. The committee will also table its suggestion for organising a watch list regarding the criminals involved in child abuse cases.

