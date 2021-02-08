NPMC directs for smooth wheat, sugar supply at affordable prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday chaired the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), ARY News reported.

A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) was held at the finance division here in Islamabad to review the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil during the last week.

Secretary, Ministry of finance officials briefed NPMC about weekly SPI that increased by 0.5 percent.

The chief secretaries from respective provincial governments updated NPMC about the availability of sufficient stocks of wheat.

The NPMC directed the provincial and district administrations to proactively monitor the prices of chicken and edible oil in order to ensure smooth supply at fair prices across the country.

The NPMC directed Secretary Food, Balochistan and MD, PASSCO to make an immediate arrangement for lifting 20,000MT wheat from PASSCO to ensure a steady supply of wheat flour in the Province.

The NPMC urged the Provincial Governments and departments concerned for making consolidated and coordinated efforts to avoid hoarding, black marketing and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic commodities at affordable prices across the country.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the ministry of industries and production, ministry of commerce, ministry of national food security & research, provincial administrations, PASSCO, PBS, CCP, FBR and senior officers of the finance division.

