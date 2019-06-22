‘I never asked for NRO in 8 years, why would I ask now’: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, slamming the government for accusing him of seeking an NRO-like deal, on Saturday questioned why would he ask for it now when he had not sought over eight years.

“I didn’t ask for NRO over eight years and three months, why would I seek now,” he said while answering questions put to him by journalists at the Parliament House where he was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a production order issued by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to attend the budget session.

The PPP leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to spell out his viewpoint on a proposed charter of economy, adding the government should give its opinion first, then he would discuss it with the leadership of his party and other parties as well.

A day earlier, Asad Qaiser had said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges.

In tweets on his social media account, he said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.

“We will get the opposition onboard for the greater cause of our country,” Asad added. He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.

