ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his resolve that no national reconciliation ordinance (NRO)-like deal will be made with the corrupt opposition leaders, ARY News reported.

In an interview on a local news channel, PM Imran Khan said that he will betray the country if he grants NRO to corrupt opposition leaders. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman by mutual consent in the name of charter of democracy to escape accountability.

He maintained that the parties had brought the country on the brink of economic disaster. The prime minister accused the opposition of blackmailing the federal government over the FATF issue only to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability in the country.

He said that the opposition wanted to abolish NAB. Accepting proposed points of opposition tantamount to pack up NAB, the premier added.

Expressing grief over the plight of people in Karachi, PM Imran said that the federal government will take an ‘important decision’ about Karachi soon. He said that it should be a metropolitan system in the city.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said that they were strengthening Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions, adding that judges and judiciary were working independently.

Replaying to another question, PM Imran categorically said that Pakistan will never recognize Israel.

