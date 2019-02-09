Giving NRO tantamount to committing treason: PM Khan

BALLOKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said it would amount to committing treason, if they gave the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony after the launch of the ’10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive’, the prime minister said previously two NROs were given to the corrupt which have inflicted unprecedented damage on Pakistan. “The country has been under debts due to amnesties provided due to the ordinance.”

Dismissing all reports regarding the incumbent government giving an NRO to the opposition, he clarified, “No one would get an NRO. Those who are speculating that we will give NRO to anyone should understand that it will be equivalent to treason and disloyalty to the country,” he added.

The national debt has gown from Rs6 billion to Rs30 billion and inflation is also on the rise, then “how could those seek an NRO who have burdened the country with huge debt,” he remarked.

Castigating top politicians, PM Khan said the NRO had made them fearless, “they thought nothing would happen to them, no matter how much corruption they do.”

‘Lahore, Rawalpinidi most polluted cities’

Talking about ecological environment, the prime minister said Lahore and Rawalpindi are the most polluted cities in the world. “The climate of Pakistan is on the eight number worldwide which is turning the warmest,” he said.

“All the mafia encroached land in the country needs to be recovered, so that maximum forestation can take place. We have set a target of planting 10 billion trees all over Pakistan in five years.” It is about the future of the young generation, the premier continued.

Urging youth to curb the illegal cutting of jungles, PM Khan said “I am inviting everyone to be a part of my team in making Pakistan green.”

