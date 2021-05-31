NTDC energises 500kV Matiari-Port Qasim transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) on Monday completed the restoration work of the two transmission towers that collapsed in Jamshoro in a recent storm, quoting a spokesperson, ARY News reported.

The repair work was completed under the supervision of NTDC engineer Muhammad Ayub, according to the NTDC spokesperson.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) yesterday energized 500 kV Jamshoro, Dadu transmission line.

The recent windstorm and torrential rain had damaged five towers of 500 kV Transmission Line and Matiari-Port Qasim and two towers of 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu Transmission line.

The collapse of the towers was resulted in an outage of 1200 megawatts of electricity from the system.

A severe dust storm accompanied by a bout of rain lashed Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh on May 24. Power supply to several towns in the area had been disrupted following the dust storm.

The Ministry of Power Division in a statement had said that several towers of NTDC’s Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line had been damaged due to the storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

