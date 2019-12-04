NA body to mull ban on NTS test over lawmakers’ complaints  

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) members on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to impose ban on National Testing Service (NTS) test in the public sector universities over complaints of unfair means used from the testing service, ARY NEWS reported.

During the assembly proceedings today, the parliamentarians staged protest in the house over complaints of unfair means from the testing service.

PTI Lawmaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhua, Sahibzada Sibghatullah said the NTS has become a machine to only earn money and was causing sufferings for the students.

“There is no one to make them accountable,” he said adding students were even returned from examination halls after they had come from far flung areas to sit in the admission tests.

Federal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan pacified the lawmakers and assured that stern action would be taken against the testing service if any in appropriation is proved correct.

Read More: PM calls for establishing National Testing Service to standardize education

“We will not spare anyone if found playing with the future of our youth,” he said while referring the matter to the standing committee of the lower house of the parliament.

In May 2018, the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also called for setting up a National Testing Service so as to standardize the level of education, being imparted by different educational boards across the country.

He said at present it was difficult to judge the different standards, being followed by the provinces and hoped the next government would take up this challenge.

Comments

comments