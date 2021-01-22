Remember Karachi car with ‘Mafia’ number plate? Police have its riders in custody

KARACHI: The city police have detained the driver and security personnel with automatic guns riding the SUV which brandished the ‘Mafia’ emblem above its number plate after its pictures were shared on social media causing an uproar, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the security personnel riding the jeep could not furnish weapon carrying permits for their advanced weapon and are locked up.

Police noted the car was harassing the people on the roads carrying security guards with automatic weapons and instead of a number plate, it only flaunted a nameplate reading DHA Mafia Club.

Total five people have been locked up by the police while the jeep has been detained as well after initial investigation by the police.

