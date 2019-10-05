Number plates with ‘Ajrak’ logos to be introduced in Sindh

KARACHI: The Excise Department of Sindh has decided to introduce new, technologically advanced number plates for vehicles and motorbikes with Ajrak logos by the year 2020.

As per details, Secretary Excise Abdul Haleem Shaikh has ordered the manufacturing of such number plates, installed with chips and Ajrak logos, for 300,000 vehicles and motorbikes in the first phase.

Shaikh said these modern number plates would be scanned and give all details about the vehicle including its owner. Those stealing vehicles will also be caught by this initiative, the secretary added.

The chief minister Sindh and the provincial cabinet are due to approve this idea.

Earlier in Sep, it emerged that 15,000 vehicles of various government organizations and departments are being used without their original number plates.

The Excise Department confirmed that different departments of the Sindh government have not received original number plates for the allotted vehicles. Under the Sindh police, 8,000 government vehicles do not bear original number plates, according to the report.

Mostly, the vehicles belong to senior officers which are being used either with fancy or duplicate number plates.

