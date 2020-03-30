Nurse stabbed to death ‘in front of people in the street’

A National Health Service nurse was stabbed to death outside her house amid coronavirus lockdown.

According to the details, the nurse Victoria Woodhall was stabbed multiple times outside her home in the village of Middlecliffe, near Barnsley, South Yorks.

The gruesome murder was witnessed by many of her locked-down neighbors. The entire episode unfolded when a neighbor of the nurse appealed for help on social media, claiming Victoria had been killed ‘in front of people in the street’, Mail Online reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted Victoria to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her husband Craig Woodhall, a former soldier, fled the scene with the couple’s two sons and daughter and was later arrested by the police.

The fork lift truck driver, 40, is currently in custody to be questioned about the murder of his wife, who he only married seven months ago.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said, “A 40-year-old man is currently in custody after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed during an incident in Barnsley yesterday evening.

“Emergency services were called to Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, just before 5pm, following concerns that a woman had been stabbed.”

‘Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene.”

‘The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

‘There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area today as officers continue to carry out enquiries.’

A forensics tent is now in place on the area of the pavement and road outside the marital semi-detached home where Victoria was killed.

Scene of Crime officers have also been paying attention to a white Seat Leon, which is believed to be Victoria’s. It has since been towed away.

