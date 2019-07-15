Nurses announces Sindh-wide protest on Tuesday  

KARACHI: Nurses of Sindh have announced a province-wide protest and complete boycott of their duties on Tuesday for fulfillment of their demands, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Joint Nurses Action Committee announced to hold a protest demonstration and sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building tomorrow.

They demanded of the government to release the notification in connection with four-tier formula of their promotions. The nurses maintained that the Sindh government had not meet their demands despite signing a written agreement with them.

They urged the provincial authorities to comply with the service structure, promote nursing staff to next grades and provide professional health and teaching allowances.

Read More: Talks between Sindh govt and protesting nursing staff fail

Earlier on July 10, the police had arrested several nursing staff when they had tried to march towards the Governor House, following the failure of the talks with the Additional Secretary Health Sindh.

The nurses, who were on hunger strike from seven days, had started moving towards Governor House, who had been stopped by the policemen.

The police had arrested several protesting nursing staff and shifted them to the jail.

Comments

comments