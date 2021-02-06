NEW YORK: New York (NY) State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day was passed by a majority vote in the New York State Legislative Assembly.

Governor New York Andrew Cuomo has issued the notification after the assembly passed the resolution.

This Resolution makes New York (NY) the first State to recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution passed through the assembly.

The nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to give a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day observed to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

