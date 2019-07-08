Web Analytics
Overly obese Noor Hassan passes away

LAHORE: Overly obese Noor Hassan on Monday passed away in Shalimar Hospital.

Noor, a resident of Sadiqabad, underwent successful weight loss surgery two weeks ago.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz said he [Noor Hassan] died due to vandalization in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (IC), where he was kept, by the heirs of a woman, who died during pregnancy.

“Noor Hassan was kept in the ICU owing to his serious health condition after surgery”, he said.

He cited two patients including Noor Hassan lost their lives due to disturbance at the hospital.

329 Kilogram Noor Hassan from Lahore’s area of Sadiqabad was airlifted by the order of the Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa by an Army Helicopter to a private Hospital where he is to be operated upon to relieve him of excess body fat.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz and his team had operated him, which lasted for 90 minutes.

