Occupied Kashmir is bleeding, says Mishal Malik

KARACHI: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, says occupied Kashmir is bleeding at the hands of Indian forces, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking in a reception hosted by Turkey’s Consulate General in Karachi, she said Kashmiris are facing worst state terrorism of the occupation forces from the last 60 days.

Mishal said the Kashmiris are being martyred, daughters of Kashmir are being raped by the Indian military, but sadly the World is silent on this grave situation.

Kashmiris are peace-loving, but till how long they will keep counting the bodies?, Mishal asked the international community.

“The International community is silent on this issue due to their monetary benefits”, she said and added that Kashmir is biggest challenge for the world.

She called upon the international community to play its active role in resolving this seven-decade long dispute.

Read more: Dr Faisal urges world to take notice of blatant rights violations in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, the residents continue to live in a state of fear due to heavy deployment of Indian troops with main markets shut, traffic off the road and offices and educational institutions although open yet devoid of any individual presence.

Comments

comments