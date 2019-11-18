Occupied Kashmir continues to suffer under tyrant India

In view of the ongoing military lockdown and communications blackout, occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain cut off from the rest of the world on 106th consecutive, day, Monday.

There is a shortage of food and medicines, while heavy snowfall has multiplied the miseries of the hapless Kashmiri people.

They have been deprived of basic and fundamental rights such as the right to life, right to education and healthcare and the right to practice their religion.

Internet and prepaid mobile services also continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley.

Earlier yesterday, Britain’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Mark Lyall Grant has urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In an article in US magazine, Forbes Grant said tensions are near boiling point with the increasingly bitter feud between Pakistan and India over disputed Kashmir region putting the security of the whole subcontinent at risk.

German human rights activists also called upon the world to not remain ignorant of the abuses committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

