Occupied Kashmir: Eight injured in grenade blast

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, at least eight persons were injured in a grenade blast in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, unknown persons hurled a grenade towards the deputy commissioner’s office in Islamabad district resulting in injuries to at least eight people. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, the sufferings of the people of Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue unabated as restrictions and communications blockade entered 62nd day on Saturday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the continued gag on communications means in the valley is badly affecting common people especially the lives of those professionals dependent on the internet, students and journalists.

Life in the occupied territory remains crippled due to the heavy presence of Indian troops dotting the roads and streets. All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while traffic is off the roads. The shortage of essential commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines due to blockade is adding to the miseries of the residents.

