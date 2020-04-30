ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries is government’s foremost priority, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the government is taking effective measures for the safe return of Pakistanis nationals stranded abroad.

She said that Indian forces are targeting Kashmiri youth in the Occupied Kashmir under the garb of a so-called cordon and search operations.

“Alone 29 innocent Kashmiris have been by martyred by Indian troops in April, including seven since the onset of Ramazan,” she said.

The spokesperson called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. She also urged the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

She added, “Pakistan categorically rejects Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

“These repeated Indian allegations are aimed at diverting world attention from India’s state terrorism and the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir,” she concluded.

