SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo Keegam area of the district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, authorities have extended the ban on high-speed internet on mobile phones in the territory till the 27th of this month even as the demand for restoration of the service grows in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Principal Secretary Home Department of the territory, Shaleen Kabra said that the internet speed on mobile phones in the territory would be restricted to 2G only.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented.

