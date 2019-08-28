Occupied Kashmir is not India’s internal matter, Fawad tells Rahul

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday reiterated that occupied Kashmir was not the internal matter of India, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while responding to a tweet from Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said that the biggest problem of his politics was confusion.

Taking to micro blogging website Twitter, the minister asked Rahul, “Take a stance closer to reality, stand tall like your grandfather who is a symbol of Indian secularism and liberal thinking.”

Earlier on August 21, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi was caught in his own net over Kashmir issue.

Chaudhry in his tweet had said another mediation offer by US President Donald Trump showed that the world was concerned about the situation in Kashmir.

The whole world has rejected Modi’s fascists tactics and RSS Nazi philosophy, this was a watershed moment for Kashmir, he had continued.

