SRINAGAR: Routine life remains crippled in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as inhuman military lockdown entered 102nd running day on Thursday, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Public transport is also almost absent from the roads. However, a thin movement of private vehicles is observed on the roads. Shops only open for a brief period in the morning and evening.

Restrictions under section 144 are enforced. Although the majority of the landline connections are functioning and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones are allowed but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to suspension of internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid cellular services.

People in the occupied Kashmir are resisting Indian attempts to show some signs of normalcy returning in the territory by observing civil disobedience.

As part of this informal movement, shopkeepers keep their shops shut for the most part of the day and students stay away from educational institutions. Offices also witness thin attendance and most of the public transport is off the roads.

Yesterday, a score of journalists working with different media organizations took out a protest march at Press Club in Srinagar against the continued suspension of internet services in the occupied Kashmir Valley. They demanded immediate restoration of the services to facilitate the media persons to discharge their professional duties.

