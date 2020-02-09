Occupied Kashmir observes strike to mark Afzal Guru’s death anniversary

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained paralysed in India-occupied Kashmir due to a complete shutdown on the seventh death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Afzal Guru on Sunday.

The call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organisations.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. Stringent measures in the name of security were taken to prevent anti-India protests.

Hundreds of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces were patrolling deserted streets in the territory, which already continues to remain under military lockdown and gag on internet on 189th consecutive day, today.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have also called for complete shutdown on Tuesday to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Indian police registered a case against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front over call for shutdown in the Kashmir Valley on the martyrdom anniversaries of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Police arrested five youth during cordon and search operations in Badgam and Bandipora districts.

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet said that the BJP government has made a prison out of the beautiful land of Jammu and Kashmir. She said continued internet blackout, illegal detentions and archaic laws were slapped on popular politicians in order to keep them silent.

In Toronto, the speakers at a seminar urged India to immediately lift the inhuman military siege on the eight million people in the occupied territory.

