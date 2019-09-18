Occupied Kashmir under lockdown for 45th consecutive day: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Expressing deep concerns over growing humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan on Wednesday said that inhuman curfew and communication blackout across the held valley entered 45th consecutive day today, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Masood Khan said that the prolonged curfew and clampdown turned hospitals into graveyards. He said that owing to the severe blockade, people were facing acute shortage of essential commodities and life-saving medicines.

The president said that the Indian governed have violated international laws and its own constitution by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir. He urged the United Nations and international community to take notice of grave human rights violations in the held valley.

Read More: PM, COAS exchange views on regional environment, Kashmir situation

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The prime minister and COAS Bajwa had exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional environment and situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session also came under the discussion.

Comments

comments