A diver and octopus’ hilarious underwater tug-of-war was filmed in a video when the creature attempted to steal his camera from him.

The diver, Eric Desmet, was trying to film the young octopus after setting his camera while diving in the French Riviera in June but the camera was grabbed by the creature.

However, the eight-legged animal let go of the camera and the diver was able to swim away with it.

“While posting a camera to film a young octopus I got a surprise to see him going straight on to the camera and try to take it with him,” the diver said, adding, “I tried several times to get it back slowly with no result so I have been waiting for a while, thinking he will have had enough soon, but he kept trying to swim away with it.”

