Octopus tries to eat woman as she tries to eat it alive

A Chinese live-streaming hostess attempt to eat the eight-armed crustacean ended up in an agony for her as the octopus fended off her desperate efforts to chew by sticking to her face with its suckers.

Video footage of the incident shows the woman smile for the camera before sinking her teeth into the continental delicacy.

Read More: Video captures ‘Trump’ robbing jewellery store in Australia

Soon afterwards she starts screaming in agony after it latches on to her face with its tentacles. At one point, the octopus manages to grab hold of her left eye as she struggles to relieve herself from its clutches.

The short clip was filmed by a vlogger known as ‘seaside girl Little Seven’ on the popular Chinese short-video streaming platform Kuaishou.

In the beginning of the video, she can be heard telling viewers ‘look how hard it’s clamped on’ as she desperately attempts to remove a tentacle from her upper lip.

‘Seaside girl Little Seven’ starts to scream at her phone, telling viewers that it is ‘painful’ and ‘I can’t remove it.’ The creature has an iron-grip on her left cheek as she struggles to pull it off. Once she succeeds in removing the octopus, she declared tearfully ‘I’ll eat it in the next video.’

The exchange had left some battle scars with the woman coming out as a disgruntled loser as she shows the wounds of battle to the camera where the octopus had left a little bruising and slight blood.

Read More: ‘Scarecrow or Malinga?’: Priyanka Chopra trolled over Met Gala look

A full grown giant Pacific octopus has 280 suckers on each of its eight arms.

The video-blogger lives in the city of Lianyungang, China and loves eating seafood, according to her Kuaishou account.

Until now, her videos were largely un-noticed but her recent skirmish with the sea creature have garnered her some notoriety as people expressed their dismay over what went down.

Most siding with the octopus in the epic encounter said: ‘She deserves it. She tried to eat the octopus and the octopus tried to eat her too.’

Another added: ‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.’

Comments

comments