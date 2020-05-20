Stunning odd-eyed cat’s video goes viral

A gorgeous white-furred cat with rare eye condition has been wowing social media users.

Evgenii Petrov, the owner of the rare Scottish Fold cat, said that the cat’s eye condition, which is called heterochromia, doesn’t cause the feline any health complications.

He said, “Heterochromia is a rare condition especially in Scottish Fold cats. The cat, Joseph, still has sharp sight though, he just looks different.”

The Russian citizen, Petrov said he ‘didn’t believe he was real’ when he first saw a photograph of the cat online. He had almost ‘lost hope’ of finding a cat he wanted to adopt but says ‘it was love at first sight’, Mail Online reported.

‘When I saw his photo I didn’t believe he was real and I also didn’t believe he hadn’t been sold for five months,’ he added.

‘I called and I was happy when I heard that the photo was real, and a day later Joseph was at home.’

The Scottish Fold is a breed of domestic cat with a natural dominant-gene mutation that affects cartilage throughout the body and causes the ears to fold over.

Comments

comments