Over 2100 officers left Indian armed forces since 2016

Indian armed forces are facing a growing shortage of officers as the trend of abandoning the service is becoming common with each passing day, Radio Pakistan reported.

India’s Minister of State for Defence Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha, over 2100 officers including Army, Navy and Air Force have left the job from 2016 to 2018.

He said the Indian army saw 353 officers leaving the force in 2016, and 383 in 2017 and 412 officers in 2018.

186 officers left the Air Force in 2016 and 205 in 2017 while 186 in 2018, the minister told. While 138 officers left the Navy in 2016 and 137 in 2017 while 102 in 2018.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Air Force captured an Indian Wing Commander, Abhinandan Varthaman, on Feb 27 when his MiG-21 warplane was shot down by PAF after it intruded into Pakistani airspace. He was later released by the government of Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

