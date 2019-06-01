Officers sentenced for espionage handed over to jail authorities: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military spokesperson, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Saturday said that the three officers sentenced for espionage on May 30 had been handed over to civil jail authorities, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a tweet, the military’s spokesperson said that the officers had been immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement in espionage.

He said,” They remained under military custody throughout their respective trial.”

Earlier on May 30, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had signed death warrants for a retired Brigadier and a Doctor along with awarding 14 years imprisonment to a Lt. General (retd.).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Two officers namely Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retd) and a civilian officer Dr. Waseem Akram have been awarded death sentences by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with awarding 14 years worth of imprisonment to Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd).”

Following are the names and punishments of those being penalised by the Armed Forces:

Retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal – Awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan – Awarded Death Sentence. Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at a Sensitive Organisation) – Awarded Death Sentence.

