OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, which is located in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the OGDCL, the structure of Jandran X-04 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone based on Wireline logs data and was tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 0.55 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1300 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64“ choke size, read the statement.

The discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.

Read More: New gas reserves found in Pakistan, announces OGDCL

Last year on 24th of December, the Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) had announced to discover new reserves of gas in Pakistan.

The new reserves had been found from an exploratory well Siab-1, located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The OGDCL had said that the structure of Siab-1 was drilled and tested using OGDC’s in-house expertise. The well had been drilled down to a depth of 5,500 meters.

Comments

comments