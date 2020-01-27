OGDCL gets new MD, CEO for three years

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Salim Khan on Monday assumed his charge as a managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ARY News reported.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had appointed Shahid Salim Khan as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Shahid Salim as new MD/CEO.

“It is hereby informed that OGDCL Board of Directors in its 219th meeting held on January 21, 2020, has approved the appointment of Mr. Shahid Salim Khan as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer in place of Dr. Naseem Ahmad,” read an OGDCL filing at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company informed that Shahid Salim Khan has been appointed for a period of three years ‘to be reckoned from the date of his joining.’ The upcoming OGDCL MD/CEO will assume the duties on January 27.

Shahid Salim Khan was second in the list proposed on preferences by Board of Directors for Managing Director (MD) of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL).

Earlier in July 2018, Managing Director (MD) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zahid Mir tendered resignation from the post.

MD OGDCL Zahid Mir resigned over ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe and him being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

