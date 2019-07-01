ISLAMABAD: Managing Director (MD) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) tenders resignation to board members for approval, ARY News reported.

According to details MD OGDCL Zahid Mir resigned over ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe and him being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The anti-graft watchdog is currently investigating Zahid Mir’s selection for the company’s Chief Operating Officers’ (COO) portfolio and disparity in his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

Mir’s name has also been added to the ECL upon NAB’s suggestion.

The accused has been working as the MD for OGDCL for the last 4 years.

A permanent MD for the company was searched for 3 times in the past but the selection was struck down by the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read More: NAB orders for investigation related to corruption & illegal appointments in OGDCL

An inquiry is also in process over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi selecting Mir for the what has now become a prolonged ad hoc recruitment.

Earlier, Interior Ministry had added the name of Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Zahid Mir in the exit control list (ECL).

Previous Muslim League-Nawaz government had appointed Zahid Mir as Chief Financial Officer OGDCL and also handed him over the office of the managing director with a monthly pay package of six million rupees.

Mir is holding the top OGDCL office for last four and half years.

The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Mir on March 07, 2019 and directed him to appear before the investigation team and record the statement in the said case.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had assigned this multi-million corruption scam to Director General NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad in 2018 with instructions to launch investigation in the case.

Comments

comments